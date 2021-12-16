Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Shares Up 3.6%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. 134,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 80,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.