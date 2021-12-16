Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 2,829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.5 days.

SWMAF opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.