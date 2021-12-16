SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $123.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00277694 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,528,615 coins and its circulating supply is 121,803,135 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

