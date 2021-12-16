SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $123.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00277694 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010452 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008746 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015549 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000165 BTC.
SYNC Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
