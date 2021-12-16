Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Up 0.4%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.54). 456,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 727,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.69) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.69) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.61. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

