Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $491.63 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,239,940 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

