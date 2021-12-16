Tachyon Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $519,553.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $519,553.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00089986 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

