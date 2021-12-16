Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

