Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $144.42. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $143.67, with a volume of 1,435 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.41 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 127,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.