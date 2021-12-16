Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 168.95 ($2.23). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 166.70 ($2.20), with a volume of 5,724,397 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202 ($2.67).

The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($137,835.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

