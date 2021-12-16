TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

