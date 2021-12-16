TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.