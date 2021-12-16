TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up to $86.26

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.26, but opened at $93.15. TechTarget shares last traded at $92.39, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 0.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.