Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.92

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.92 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 104472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

