Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

