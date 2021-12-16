Tellor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.36 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $32.44 or 0.00067873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,380,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,524 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.