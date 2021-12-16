TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.36

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.36 and traded as high as C$29.41. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 3,594,247 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$39.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

