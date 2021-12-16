Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,091.20

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,091.20 ($14.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,062.60 ($14.04). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.11), with a volume of 87,126 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market cap of £708.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,091.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

