Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $2,619,167. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tenable by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.