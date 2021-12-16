Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.49. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock has a market cap of $847.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

