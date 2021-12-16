Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 485 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.58.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $255.76. 12,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

