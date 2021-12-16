Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $2,045.79. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,053.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,839.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,656.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

