Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.20. 77,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $124.91 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

