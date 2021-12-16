Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.53. 12,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,038. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

