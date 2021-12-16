Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of HON traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.02. 30,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

