Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 463.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

