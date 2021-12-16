TerraCredit 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1,820,301,298.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.83 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.