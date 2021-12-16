Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $76.36 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion and $60.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.57 or 0.01111844 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,361,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,310,909,012 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.