Teucrium Soybean Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 227 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 67.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000.

SOYB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,976. Teucrium Soybean Fund has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

