Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Critical Comparison

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 2.97 $24.76 million $5.90 6.89 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.08 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.89% 15.00% 1.85% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

