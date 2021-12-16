Texas Permanent School Fund Has $22.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

