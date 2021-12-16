Texas Permanent School Fund Has $47.23 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $193.45 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

