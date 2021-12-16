Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,256 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

