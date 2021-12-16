Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 20,420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.