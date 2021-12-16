Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,147 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

COST opened at $562.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

