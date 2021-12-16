Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,814 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,596 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.71 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $643.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

