Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,593 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $265.30 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

