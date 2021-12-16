Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

