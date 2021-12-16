Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

