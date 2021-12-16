TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 85.0% in November

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the November 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

