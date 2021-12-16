The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $240.89

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.89 ($3.18) and traded as low as GBX 220.10 ($2.91). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.97), with a volume of 25,483 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Simon Dray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($55,504.16). Also, insider Gilbert Jackson sold 20,353 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.97), for a total value of £45,794.25 ($60,518.37).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

