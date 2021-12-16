The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

