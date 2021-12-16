The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

