The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

