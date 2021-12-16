The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.