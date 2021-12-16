The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
