The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 811,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

