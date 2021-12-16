The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

