The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $190.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

