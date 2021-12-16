The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE IFN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
