The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

