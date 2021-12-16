The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares GBX 1.35 Dividend

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MRC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.41). 1,294,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.30. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,444.17).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

