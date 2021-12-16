The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.66. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 5,447 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

